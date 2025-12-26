Green produced seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 win over the Mavericks.

Thursday marked Green's fourth straight game in single digits in scoring, but he continues to chip in across the board for the Warriors. Over his last 13 outings, the veteran forward has averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.2 minutes per game.