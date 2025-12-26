Warriors' Draymond Green: Quiet in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green produced seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 win over the Mavericks.
Thursday marked Green's fourth straight game in single digits in scoring, but he continues to chip in across the board for the Warriors. Over his last 13 outings, the veteran forward has averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Productive in return to lineup•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Off injury report for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out for personal reasons•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't suit up Sunday•