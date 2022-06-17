Green finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Green flirted with a triple-double while having his best offensive outing of the finals. Despite struggling with foul trouble and awkwardness offensively at times, Green was unfazed by the noise and carried on with his disruptive defense, healthy facilitating and tone setting. Green earns his fourth ring with the Warriors.