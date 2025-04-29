Green racked up six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over Houston in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Although Green's impact wasn't too evident on the box score, his energy was through the roof in Game 4. He was a constant annoyance to Houston, picking up five fouls, one technical and one flagrant before ultimately coming up with a game-winning defensive stop. The veteran is averaging 6.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.0 steals through four games with the Warriors holding a 3-1 series lead.