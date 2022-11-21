Green has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans for rest purposes, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Green is one of several Warriors who will rest for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday. He had appeared in each of the last seven matchups and averaged 6.6 points, 8.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game during that time. Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga are candidates to see increased run Monday, while Green will likely be back in action Wednesday against the Clippers.