Green (illness) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Green has missed the last three games for the Warriors with an illness and will be able to return Saturday against Washington. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.