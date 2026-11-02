Santos did not play in the second half of Sunday's 124-112 win over the Clippers due to a knee injury and will not play against the Suns on Monday, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Santos has been working through a knee injury that he picked up in preseason action in mid-October, and he was initially tagged as questionable for Sunday's game before being cleared to play. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that the Warriors need "to get [Santos] right," so it's possible that the fifth-year forward is facing an extended absence beyond Monday's contest. Georges Niang and Al Horford both figure to see an uptick in playing time in Santos' absence.