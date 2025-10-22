Butler notched 31 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 16-16 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers.

Butler nearly matched the Lakers' total in made free throws en route to a team-high 31 points. His efficient scoring outburst also marked his career high for a regular-season opener. The veteran forward tied Stephen Curry for the team lead in shot attempts and was one of four Warriors to score at least 17 points. He should continue to see ample opportunities as a focal point in Golden State's offense alongside Curry (23 points).