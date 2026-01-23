default-cbs-image
Kuminga twisted his ankle and went back to the locker room during Thursday's game, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga tweaked his ankle on a drive to the hoop, but we should have more information on exactly what he's dealing with shortly. If Kuminga needs to miss time, that would open up additional minutes for Moses Moody, Will Richard and Gui Santos.

