Kuminga amassed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 loss to the Thunder.

The Warriors struggled so much on offense against the reigning champions that Kuminga led the team in scoring despite not reaching the 15-point plateau. This was also a bounce-back effort for Kuminga, who was coming off posting three single-digit scoring performances across his last four outings. Kuminga has reached the 15-point mark on six different occasions this season, so he certainly has the talent to deliver better numbers on offense going forward, and he should remain a valuable fantasy contributor as long as he remains in a starting role.