Poole will start at point guard Monday against the Pelicans.
Poole will get an opportunity to start with the Warriors electing to give the majority of the first unit a night off. He'll start alongside Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Shooting woes continue Friday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Zero points, eight assists in loss•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Shifts back to bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads team with 36 points•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Running with first unit•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Underwhlems again Sunday•