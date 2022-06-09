Thompson ended Wednesday's 116-100 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Thompson combined for just 26 points over the first two games of the Finals, but he bounced back to nearly match that total in Game 3. Five of his seven field goals came from beyond the arc after the sharpshooter knocked down just one triple in Game 2. Thompson's effort was not enough, however, as Golden State fell into a 2-1 series deficit with the loss.