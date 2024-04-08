Thompson closed Sunday's 118-110 win over Utah with 32 points (12-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes.

Thompson has a solid history of elite games when Stephen Curry (rest) is out, and he didn't disappoint in the decisive win. A late rally by Utah made the end result look a lot closer, but the Warriors controlled the game from the tip-off. Thompson's 13-point first quarter helped propel the Warriors into an early lead that they never relinquished. Thompson averaged an impressive 1.14 points per minute, doing all of his damage in the first three quarters.