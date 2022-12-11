Thompson racked up 34 points (14-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 win over Boston.

Thompson wasted no time in getting the Warriors out to an early lead, scoring 12 points in each of the first two quarters on a combined 10-of-17 shooting from the field. He added 10 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 34 on the night as Golden State took care of Boston at home. It was just Thompson's second time this season with 30 or more points and he's now hit at least four threes in three straight contests.