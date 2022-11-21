Thompson logged 41 points (14-23 FG, 10-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-120 win over Houston.

This was the performance Thompson was looking for all season long, as he had been battling with his shot all campaign long but broke out in a huge way here. While he's miles away from returning to his pre-injury form as one of the deadliest shooters in the league, there's been some improvement of late. He's drained at least three triples in five of his last six outings and is shooting 43.5 percent from deep during that span.