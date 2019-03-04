Warriors' Klay Thompson: MRI comes back clean

An MRI on Thompson's (knee) came back clean, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was held out of Saturday's game against the Sixers due to soreness in his right knee, and the team opted to send him for a precautionary MRI. Luckily, the results showed no areas of concern, so Thompson should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Still, consider the All-Star guard very much questionable heading into Tuesday's game against Boston, as he's still working toward regaining full range of motion in his knee.