Thompson finished Sunday's 119-103 loss to Denver with a team-high 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes off the bench.

Making his fourth straight appearance as part of the Warriors' second unit, Thompson out-produced rookie guard Brandin Podziemski (four points in 30 minutes) by a significant margin. Considering that no other Golden State bench player scored more than six points, coach Steve Kerr could be reluctant to move Thompson back into the starting five, as least until someone else steps up to provide some reliable offense off the bench.