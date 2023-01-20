Thompson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to right Achilles tendon injury management.

Thompson hasn't played both halves of back-to-back sets this year, and he's one of several Warriors who will be unavailable following Thursday's overtime loss to the Celtics. Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody are candidates to see increased run for the shorthanded club Friday, while Thompson will likely return to action Sunday against Brooklyn.