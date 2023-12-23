Thompson finished with 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 129-118 win over Washington.

Thompson had another strong performance from three while finishing second on the team in shots made from deep while ending as one of three Warriors with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Thompson has connected on four or more threes in 11 games this season, including in five straight contests. He has reached the 20-point mark or higher in seven of his last 10 games and on 10 occasions this season.