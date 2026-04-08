Warriors' Malevy Leons: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leons will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Gui Santos (pelvis) unavailable, Leons will start against Sacramento. During his lone start in a loss to New York on March 15, the two-way player chipped in two points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes.
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