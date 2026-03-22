Williams ended with 19 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Hawks.

Williams scored nine of his season-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and finished as the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind De'Anthony Melton (20 points). Williams' minutes have been inconsistent since joining the Warriors on a two-way contract in mid-February, but he saw a season-high 29 minutes Saturday due to multiple injuries on the roster, including Gary Payton (knee), Al Horford (calf) and Stephen Curry (knee).