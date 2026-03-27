Warriors' Nate Williams: Not available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Warriors list Williams (two-way) out for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Even with the Warriors having already ruled out seven other players due to injury, the team will keep Williams inactive Friday for a third straight game so as not to use up his availability at the NBA level over the remainder of the season. After Friday's contest, Williams will be eligible to play in five of Golden State's remaining eight games.