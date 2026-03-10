Spencer is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Spencer started Sunday's contest with De'Anthony Melton sidelined due to a knee injury but will return to a reserve role Monday. In 35 games off the bench this season, Spencer is averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per contest, though he has logged 20-plus minutes in 11 of his past 13 appearances.