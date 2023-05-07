Baldwin (toe) is not listed among the inactives for Game 3 against the Lakers on Saturday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

The Warriors are listing Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Ryan Rollins (foot) as out for Game 3, which means Baldwin could be available off the bench. That doesn't mean much, however, as he's played just three minutes in the playoffs thus far and shouldn't see sizable minutes in this one, either.