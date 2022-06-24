Baldwin was selected by the Warriors with the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Coming out of high school, Baldwin was widely regarded as one of the top players in the 2021 class, but his stock fell considerably during his lone collegiate season at UW-Milwaukee, where his father was the head coach. Due to injury, Baldwin ended up playing in just 11 games for Milwaukee, mostly struggling on his way to averages of 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. In high school, Baldwin was viewed as perhaps the best shooter in the class, but he knocked down only 17-of-64 attempts at the college level. If Baldwin can get healthy and recapture the touch that made him such a highly regarded recruit, he could be a major steal for the defending champs late in the first round.