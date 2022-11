The Warriors recalled Rollins from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday.

Rollins is back with Golden State after a one-day stint with Santa Cruz. He played 30 minutes for the affiliate in Saturday's 111-91 loss to the South Bay Lakers, finishing with 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal, though he turned the ball over eight times.