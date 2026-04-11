Curry (knee) will start Friday's game against the Kings and will be on a minutes restriction of 25-30 minutes, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Curry will suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The superstar point guard will enter the starting five after coming off the bench in his last two appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 triples, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest in those outings.