Warriors head coach said after Thursday's 117-114 win over the Raptors that Curry (pelvis) underwent an MRI following his exit from the contest in the third quarter, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports. Curry finished the contest with 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes.

The results of the MRI aren't yet available, but Curry looks like he could be at risk of missing the start of the Warriors' four-game road trip, which begins Saturday in Atlanta. Curry exited Thursday's game following a hard fall in the third quarter and was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. As Spears notes, Curry previously dealt with a pelvic injury during the 2020-21 season, missing five consecutive games as a result.