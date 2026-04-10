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Curry (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Kings.

As expected, Curry is expected to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set after resting against Houston. He had 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench in his previous outing.

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