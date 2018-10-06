Warriors' Tyler Ulis: Starting at point guard Friday
Ulis is starting at point guard Friday against the Kings, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Ulis will step into the starting lineup for Friday's preseason contest with Stephen Curry unavailable due to personal reasons. During the exhibition opener last weekend, Ulis scored two points and grabbed four rebounds across nine minutes of action.
