Richard (glute) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

The rookie second-rounder will shed his questionable tag due to a right gluteal strain and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Jimmy Butler (knee) out for the rest of the season, Richard will likely continue to operate in an expanded role. Over 10 January appearances (three starts), the 23-year-old has averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 18.7 minutes per contest.