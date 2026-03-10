site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Will Richard: Cleared from injury report
Richard (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Richard is ready to end a four-game absence with a right ankle sprain Tuesday. Over his last five appearances, Richard has averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.
