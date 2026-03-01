Richard won't return to Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain. He'll finish with four points (2-3 FG), one rebound and one block in five minutes.

Richard shifted to a bench role Saturday and logged just under five minutes before spraining his ankle. With the rookie second-rounder sidelined, Gary Payton and Pat Spencer will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way. Richard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers.