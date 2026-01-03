Warriors' Will Richard: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richard (heel) is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
The Warriors could potentially be very shorthanded Saturday, so the team will be hoping Richard can push through this minor knock.
More News
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Chips in 13 in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Back in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Career-high five steals in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Pops for 20 points in win•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Not starting Friday•
-
Warriors' Will Richard: Hits trio of triples in win•