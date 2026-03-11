This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Will Richard: Running with starters Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Richard is starting Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Richard will draw the start at shooting guard with De'Anthony Melton (thigh) sidelined Tuesday evening. This will mark his first start since Feb. 25, when he dropped 21 points in 30 minutes against Memphis.