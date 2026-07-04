Warriors' Will Richard: Scores 16 points in SL action

Richard finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 21 minutes in Friday's 104-72 California Classic Summer League victory over the Lakers.

Richard, the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, wasn't a reliable producer for the Warriors throughout his inaugural year. However, the 23-year-old was serviceable when called upon, averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.3 steals across 24.4 minutes in 21 regular-season starts. Richard has proven he can play at the NBA level, and it's possible he could show more signs of growth in his second season, especially if he continues to get opportunities to start.