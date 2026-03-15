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Warriors' Will Richard: Starting Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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Richard will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Richard enters the starting lineup once again due to the plethora of injuries for the Warriors' squad. In his last two starts, Richard averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest.