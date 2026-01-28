Sarr supplied 29 points (11-29 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over Portland.

Although Sarr was inefficient and needed a career-high 29 shot attempts to reach 29 points, he finished as Washington's leading scorer while reaching the 20-point threshold for the third time in his last four outings. The second-year center found ways to contribute across the board, grabbing a team high in rebounds en route to his 10th double-double on the campaign. He also tied his season- and career-high mark in blocks and has recorded multiple swats in 10 of his last 18 appearances.