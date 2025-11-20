Sarr (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Sarr is in jeopardy of missing his second game of the season. Friday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set as well, so the Wizards may clear him for just one of these based on league trends. Marvin Bagley (hip) is doubtful, meaning Tristan Vukcevic could be in line for a lot of minutes if Sarr is unable to shake this questionable tag and misses a second straight game.