Sarr (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Thursday will mark the third consecutive game on the sidelines for Sarr, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tip-off. Considering there haven't been any updates of Sarr ramping up his workload, he should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks. Marvin Bagley and Tristan Vukcevic will continue to pick up the slack in Sarr's absence.