Sarr (adductor), who won't play Monday against the Bucks, will remain out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Brian Keefe said that Sarr's sore right adductor isn't a major concern, so the second-year big man could have a realistic chance at playing Thursday versus the Celtics. With Sarr out of action Monday and Tuesday, Marvin Bagley and Tristan Vukcevic should split the minutes at center.