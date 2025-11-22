Sarr (toe) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Bulls.

A left toe injury sidelined Sarr for the Wizards' last two games, but the 2024 No. 2 overall pick has been cleared to play in Saturday's road contest. Sarr's return means Tristan Vukcevic will likely revert to a bench role, though the latter could still see meaningful minutes due to the absence of Marvin Bagley (hip). In his eight games prior to his toe injury, Sarr averaged 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 blocks over 29.9 minutes per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.