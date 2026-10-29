Sarr finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sarr made an impact on both ends of the floor, shooting efficiently while matching his scoring output with five combined steals and blocks. The third-year center was particularly active defensively, leading all players with four steals despite playing fewer than 30 minutes. His combination of defensive production and developing perimeter game gives him considerable upside in category-based fantasy formats.