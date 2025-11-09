Sarr provided 17 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Sarr struggled as a shooter during Saturday's matchup, but he still managed to reach 17 points given his shot volume. He continues to find work on the opposite end of the court, leading the Wizards in swats. Sarr has racked up three or more blocks in six of 10 appearances so far this season.