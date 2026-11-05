Davis finished with 26 points (12-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 120-105 loss to Atlanta.

Davis got off to a hot start Wednesday night. He kept it going through most of the contest, though he cooled off in the fourth quarter. Still, it was a quality showing for the multi-time All-Star, who is now averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33.0 minutes per outing in eight regular-season appearances.