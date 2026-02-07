Davis (hand/groin) is expected to sit out the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Davis was traded from Dallas to Washington on Wednesday as the Wizards look to accelerate their rebuild. The star big man hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to ligament damage in his left hand and was already expected to miss an extended period. While the hand injury reportedly won't require surgery, he isn't expected to suit up for Washington until the 2026-27 campaign, as the club gives him ample time to recover. The veteran center also missed time this season with a groin injury and a calf strain. He'll aim to be fully healthy by the start of next season and help the Wizards reach the postseason alongside Trae Young (knee/quadriceps), who holds a player option for 2026-27. Davis has a player option for 2027-28 and is eligible to sign a contract extension in August. He appeared in just 20 regular-season games for the Mavericks prior to the trade, during which he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest.