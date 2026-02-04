Davis (finger) was traded from Dallas to Washington on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Dante Exum (knee) were also sent to Washington, with Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley going to Dallas along with two first-round picks and three second-round picks.

After months of speculation, the Mavericks will pivot away from Davis and will go all-in on a rebuild. Davis is extension eligible, and given the draft capital moved by the Wizards, it seems likely the franchise is looking to keep him for the long term. Plus, this will give Trae Young (knee) another partner in the pick-and-roll game. As for the immediate fantasy impact, Davis is still sidelined by a finger injury and is not expected to be re-evaluated until early March, and the Wizards will almost certainly be out of the playoff hunt by then.