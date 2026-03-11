This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Iffy for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carrington is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic with right hip flexor soreness.
It's a new issue for Carrington, who's in danger of missing his first game of the season Thursday. Tre Johnson and Jaden Hardy would both be in line for an uptick in playing time in the event that Carrington cannot play.