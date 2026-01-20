Carrington provided 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Clippers.

With Bilal Coulibaly (back) unavailable for a third straight game, Carrington got the starting nod once again. After shooting 5-for-14 from the field in Saturday's loss to Denver, the second-year point guard bounced back, finishing as Washington's third-leading scorer while knocking down three triples for a third consecutive contest. Carrington also led the Wizards in assists and has dished out at least seven dimes in four of his last five games.