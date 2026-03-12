This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Shifting to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carrington isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Carrington will come off the bench Thursday with Trae Young returning to action. Carrington finished with nine points, three rebounds and four assists in his last appearance as a reserve Sunday in Miami.