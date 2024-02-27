Kispert (illness) has been cleared for Tuesday's game against Golden State, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Kispert returns from a one-game absence due to illness. His shooting prowess will be a welcome addition to a Washington offense that ranks 26th in offensive rating across the last four contests, and he could be in line for an uptick in usage with Deni Avdija (heel) inactive.
